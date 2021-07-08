On Sunday, the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will be holding a reception for the new “Carryin’ on the Tradition XI” quilt exhibit, which will be on display until Sept. 3.
The reception will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Anne P. Baker Gallery on Sunday. While no COVID-19 restrictions are in place, attendees are asked to wear a mask if not vaccinated.
Art Center Director Brad Downall said the exhibit is the 11th one the center has done in partnership with the Piecemakers Quilt Club of Hopkins County.
“We are just really excited to host this exhibit and partner with the quilt club,” he said. “It is probably the best-attended exhibit we have.”
The exhibit is put on every two years to showcase the club’s work from the last two years, said Downall. Quilt clubs from across the region will make a trip to Madisonville to see the exhibit.
The club normally meets once a month, but during COVID-19 they could not meet at all, he said. The members were a little worried they would not have enough items to display for the exhibit, but there are 138 pieces in the exhibit this year.
“I think we have more pieces than we ever had in an exhibit,” said Downall. “I guess everybody was needing something to do, so they did more quilting.”
The exhibit includes special projects like Quilts of Valor, Build-a-Bed, Black and White Plus One, a Block of the Month and a Baby Quilt section. It also includes smaller projects like wall hangings, quilted aprons and table runners, all quilted by members of the Piecemakers Quilt Club.
Downall said masks and hand sanitizer will be available during the reception.
For more information regarding the exhibit contact the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts at 270-824-8650 or visit their website at www.glemacenter.org. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The center is located at 2000 College Drive in Madisonville.
