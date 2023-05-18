The Historical Society of Hopkins County took a trip down memory lane last Thursday when members visited the Dawson Springs Historical Museum.
Historical Society Docent Danny Byrum said Brent Menser was the tour guide, helped along by several other Dawson Springs historians.
“[They] shared images of glory and survival of their independent-minded community,” he said.
The assembly listened as the historians told about historic events and experiences from the Dawson Springs area.
Byrum said they told about the mineral water boom with the elegant resort hotels, baseball’s lasting grip, the struggles and passion involved in keeping their school in local hands, and the horrific December 2021 tornado and its aftermath.
“A visit to its Museum and the determined testimonies of its citizens validates the notion that one would be hard-pressed to find a prouder, more civic-oriented, and more resilient community than Dawson Springs, Ky,” he said.
