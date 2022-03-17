Is there a place or thing in Kentucky that you love and can’t stand to live without? Now is your chance to share, vote and win some cash in the process. For the entire month of March you will be able to nominate your favorites for who should make it into Kentucky Living’s 2022 Best in Kentucky List.
There will be five lucky winners who will be drawn at random, this is for a chance to win $100 cash. Best in Kentucky winners will be announces during the awards show on August 17 on kentuckyliving.com and streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Winners will be published in Kentucky Living magazine’s September edition and online at KentuckyLiving.com.
The different categories are as follows:
Entertainment
Kentucky Musician/Band
Place for Live Music
Museum
Event or Festival
Destination
Best Day Trip
Farm Tourist Attraction
Kid-Friendly Attraction
Historic Site
Long Weekend Getaway
shopping
Arts and Crafts Fairs
Farmers Market
Made-in-KY-Product
Outdoors
Place for Adventure
Camping Spot
Houseboating Lake
Public Hunting/Fishing Area
Golf Course
Dining
Winery
Distillery
Craft Beer
Barbecue
Hamburger
Pizza
Down-Home restaurant
Sweet spot
The official contest rules provided by kentuckyliving.com:
Contest is open to persons 18 years of age or older in the Continental United States, except for employees or immediate family members of Kentucky Living, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, Kentucky’s electric co-ops and their respective divisions, subsidiaries, advertising, and promotion agencies.
Online submissions only at KentuckyLiving.com. Submit by voting for one or more categories to qualify for random drawings.
PRIZES: Five $100 cash prizes drawn weekly from entries, March 4, March 11, March 18, March 25 and April 1. Prizes subject to change but value of prize will not.
HOW PRIZES WILL BE AWARDED: Winners will be announced in the September 2022 issue of Kentucky Living, when the 2022 Best in Kentucky awards are published. Prize winners will be notified by email or online. Prizes will be mailed by USPS, to arrive no later than September 30, 2022.
One entry per person, drawn at random; odds of winning depend on number of entries received.
Winners’ names, city, and electric co-op name may be published in Kentucky Living KentuckyLiving.com, on social channels, and other publications of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives/Kentucky Living.
DEADLINE: Online Best in Kentucky entries must be received no later than 12 midnight Eastern Daylight Saving Time, March 31.
