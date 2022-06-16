This Saturday, June 18, Mahr Park will be hosting an evening hike to celebrate the first official day of summer.
The hike will begin at 7:30 p.m. and it will teach participants about the science of the summer solstice. Those participating will get to experience a guided hike throughout the park, and you will get to experience and enjoy a beautiful sunset at the Arboretum.
The summer solstice occurs when one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun, which provides the longest day of the year with the most hours of sunlight. In the Northern Hemisphere, the June solstice/ summer solstice occurs when the sun reaches its highest and northernmost points in the sky. It marks the start of summer in the northern half of the globe. The official date for this year’s summer solstice is Tuesday, June 21.
The hike will take place in the forest, so be sure to dress appropriately and use bug spray. For more information on the solstice hike at Mahr Park be sure to visit their Facebook page.
