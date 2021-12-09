The Women of Worth, a non-profit community outreach program located in Madisonville, is hosting their first annual toy drive for the needy, Saturday, December 17. The event is designed to help parents who have come into troubled times, specifically due to COVID-19, however, any family in need is welcome to come out.
“We are trying to better the community one day at a time,” Tawanna Bell, founder of Women of Worth. “We love kids, they are our first priority. We hope and pray that many children will be able to come out December 17 for our toy drive.”
The drive will take place at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce building located at 15 East Center Street in Madisonville, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The toys are aimed for children ages 1-14. Each child will receive one toy of their choice. Donations are also being accepted, and can be dropped off at 817 Independence Drive.
Women of Worth began in March 2020, with a vision of giving back to the community. The organization now has 14 devoted women who love to give without accepting anything in return.
If you are interested in learning more, or you are looking to get involved, please reach out to Founder Tawanna Bell at women ofworth270@gmail.com.
