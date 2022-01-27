Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville is offering free, virtual classes on Wednesdays for advanced care planning.
In a news release, the hospital said the advanced care planning classes are designed to help people understand possible future healthcare choices and the importance of discussing those choices with those closest to them.
The classes are only one hour long, from noon to 1 p.m., and meet on the fourth Wednesday of the month, January through October, and the third Wednesday of the month in November and December.
Advanced care planning is for all adults, regardless of medical conditions.
This type of planning prepares people and their loved ones for any future health care needs, such as an unexpected emergency or accident.
One part of the class is completing an advance directive or living will.
The class is free, but participants should register in advance. To register, visit the events page at BaptistHealth.com.
For more information on advanced care planning, visit BaptistHealthDeaconess.com.
To speak to an advanced care planning facilitator, call 1-833-307-2081.
Closed captioning, American Sign Language interpreters, other language interpreters, and telephone-only participation options are available.
For more information on these services, call 502-928-8792 or email crystal.labbato@BHSI.com.
