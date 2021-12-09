According to the Center for Disease Control, there are approximately 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings each year in the United States. To keep some of those drownings from happening, the Hopkins County Family YMCA will be offering an Equity in Aquatics swim class to overcome any potential barriers.
YMCA CEO Chad Hart said the goal of the program is to make sure children have the skills needed to be in the water and reduce any potential water-related incidents.
“The goal is to make sure the child is comfortable, and if something happens in an open body of water, they have the necessary skills to be able to take care of themselves until they can get help”
The program is being funded by GE and helped by United Way of the Coalfield.
United Way Executive Director Don Howerton said Jennifer Hatcher from GE contacted them because the company wanted to spend $4,000 on education in the community.
“What could we do small, but very impactful with education?” he said. “My idea was using the YMCA. We are going to set up swim lessons.”
In the proposal written for GE Corporate, they found statistics from the CDC that show children ages one to four have the highest drowning rates. That most drownings happen in swimming pools when children are not expected to be near water and gain unsupervised access to pools.
“Studies show that 79% of children in low-income families have little to no swim ability, and there is only a 13% chance a child will learn to swim if their parent or parents do not know how,” according to the proposal.
Angela Carter, YMCA director of community health, said while the YMCA offers swim lessons every month, this program will offer a voucher for the classes to lower-income families.
“It will be our swim lessons, so there is not any difference in what they are receiving,” she said.
Hart said he believes there are people out there that feel they need to have their children in swim programs, but may believe it is not accessible or it is too far away.
The YMCA offers scholarship assistance programs that are income-based that allow people to provide information that reduces the member rate. The YMCA is also on the public transportation routes, with a stop at the end of YMCA Drive.
“We fundraise every year specifically to reduce the barrier of access, the main access being unable to afford,” said Hart. “We won’t refuse service for inability to pay.”
When deciding if the Equity in Aquatics program would be welcome, the YMCA contacted Impact Mentoring, and they plan to reach out to CASA of Midwest and the school Family Resource coordinators to see who else may want to participate.
The swim classes are broken up into swim basics and swim strokes. The basics stage has classes that teach water acclimation, water movement, and water stamina, while the strokes stage has stroke introduction, stroke development, and
stroke mechanics.
The swim classes are available for children ages three to 12. When parents sign their children up, they will receive a packet with more information on what skills are taught in all of the swim class stages.
Although the YMCA does offer swim classes each month, they are still working out when the Equity in Aquatics program will begin.
For more information on the program or to sign up for the swim lessons, contact Angela Carter at 270-821-9622 or angela.carter@hopcoymca.com. For more information on swim lessons, contact Josiah Staggs at josiah.staggs@hupcoymca.com.
