The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is sponsoring a free movie event at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Government Center, 56 N. Main Street. The movie is “Art for Science’s Sake” Stalking John James Audubon.” It is a one-hour video that explores the art and science of the 19th century naturalist John James Audubon. It was produced by Dr. Leigh Ann Howard and Dr. Dave Black, both USI professors. It is free to the public. The public should use the north entrance.

