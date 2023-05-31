Throughout history, the heartbeat of every small town in American has been its local school, and when it loses that school, the community is left with a broken heart. Next Thursday evening, the Hopkins County Historical Society will celebrate the history and legacy of Earlington Elementary at its monthly meeting in the Hopkins County Fiscal Court room.
Those in attendance will hear the unique perspective of Amy Smith, superintendent of Hopkins County Schools. Smith is a lifelong Earlington resident. Her father was in the first class at the school, as well as the first racially integrated class to graduate from the high school. Smith attended Earlington as a student, then returned years later to be a faculty member there.
Now she has found herself in the position of being the superintendent who has to oversee the schools closing.
Although Smith gets the privilege of sharing her view of Earlington with the Historical Society, she is far from the only notable former students to be produced by the school. That list includes two former college presidents, Lee Trover “Tro” Todd who led the University of Kentucky from 2001 to 2011, and Jerry Sue Pritchett Thornton of Cuyahoga Community College. There have also been three Hopkins County Judge-Executives to attend Earlington, including Joel Hurley, Hubert Reid and Donnie Carroll.
Earlington Elementary began life in 1902 when it was constructed by the St. Bernard Mining Company as John B. Atkinson Memorial School. In 1922 the company built J.W. Million School to serve the African American residents of Earlington. The two schools were consolidated and integrated in 1964 as Earlington High School, which served the community until 1975, when the Earlington School System merged with Hopkins County Schools.
