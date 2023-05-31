Smith_Amy_web_size 09.2021.jpg
Barbara Yonts

Throughout history, the heartbeat of every small town in American has been its local school, and when it loses that school, the community is left with a broken heart. Next Thursday evening, the Hopkins County Historical Society will celebrate the history and legacy of Earlington Elementary at its monthly meeting in the Hopkins County Fiscal Court room.

Those in attendance will hear the unique perspective of Amy Smith, superintendent of Hopkins County Schools. Smith is a lifelong Earlington resident. Her father was in the first class at the school, as well as the first racially integrated class to graduate from the high school. Smith attended Earlington as a student, then returned years later to be a faculty member there.