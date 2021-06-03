Understanding this past year was anything but normal for students, schools across Hopkins County are offering summer classes to help kids better prepare for the fall.
According to school officials, Dawson Springs started its summer school program on Tuesday, with about 52 students in the elementary school participating and 36 signed up from the middle and high schools.
On Wednesday, Hopkins County started summer school with about 844 students signed up, said Lori Harrison, communications and community engagement specialist for the school district.
Jesse Stuart Elementary Principal Brandon McClain said because schools relied heavily on technologylast year, they wanted to have more hands-on instruction for summer school.
“What we are trying to do is spiral back and review some of the main concepts for each grade level,” he said. “Try to reignite a love for learning.”
McClain said since students spent so much time indoors on their computers, the teachers wanted to have them do more creative projects and work in groups.
“The goal was to be outside as much as possible,” said McClain.
Having never offered summer school before, he said they had to figure out staffing as well as how to get the students to and from the school.
“Anytime you start something new, there are going to be bumps in the road,” said McClain.
Ashlee Zimmer, a fourth-grade teacher at Jesse Stuart, said she was able to meet with the other fourth-grade teachers in the district to come up with a theme and game plan for the summer.
The teachers decided to have a summer road trip theme so students could learn about Kentucky, she said. She is incorporating math and geography into the lesson along with reading.
“We are working on just basic math skills, addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and then for reading — just their fluency and getting their comprehension up,” said Zimmer.
The students in Zimmer’s summer class are the same students she had during the school year, so she was able to see where they needed to have extra practice. She said a lot of what she is going over are units students did while virtual.
“I am hitting on basic multiplication, but they need a lot more practice on two-digit by two-digit multiplications,” said Zimmer.
She said with the kind of year the students have had, she believes the summer school will be very beneficial.
“I’m excited to see what we can do in 11 days,” said Zimmer.
Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen said his district offered summer school because many students were academically hurt due to the impact COVID-19 had on their studies.
“Reading and math are our primary focus,” he said.
After the first day of summer school, Whalen said he was getting good feedback from teachers and staff.
“I think things are going well at this point,” he said.
Dawson Springs Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward said they have had overall success so far. Teachers get about an hour to plan before students start arriving for class, and some teachers stay late to prepare for the next day.
“As far as instruction, what we are doing with the kids is very similar to what they would be doing if they were here on a regular school day,” she said.
Teachers are focusing on reading and math skills, she said. Before summer school started, teachers submitted a list of students who might need more instruction and what areas the student needed to improve, she said.
“If the homeroom teacher was not the summer school teacher then we made sure we got all the information to the teacher who would be teaching,” said Ward. “For the most part, every child in summer school is with the teacher they had in the regular classroom.”
After only two days, Ward said she has been getting feedback from teachers asking if summer school could be brought back next year because it is beneficial to students.
Summer school for both Dawson Springs and Hopkins County schools will end on Friday, June 18.
