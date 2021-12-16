The only mobile medical facility in the area, Baptist Health Deaconess out of Hardin is on site in Dawson Springs and prepared to care for all walk up patients.
The Baptist Health Outpatient and PT building of Dawson Springs collapsed during Friday night’s tornado, luckily no one was hurt. According to local officials, Janitor Judy Ashlock was the only one in the building at the time and a neighbor was able to come to her rescue and get her out safely.
The mobile RV unit has been up and running since Saturday, December 11, with a team of 8-10 medical professionals and one doctor, Doctor Michael Hack, who is out of Madisonville, Kentucky.
“Baptist Health Deaconess was on the ball,” Hack stated. “We have the medical RV where patients are treated and a tent area that will act as a lobby where people can be kept warm while waiting.”
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, medical professionals are here planning for the worst but hoping for the best. Although the on-site facility is not an urgent care, blood work and labs can be performed, prescriptions can be filled on the spot, and people can be taken care of.
“We are here to help in anyway possible,” Chantal Simms, Director of Operations for Baptist Health Deaconess shared. “We let people use our cellphones if they need to make a call. We have snacks and water for those who need it. We have also been giving a lot of tetanus shots to workers and first responders who may have stepped on a nail while working through debris.”
The next closest medical aid station is at the Pennyrile State Park, so this unit has been quite beneficial to those who have an immediate need in Dawson Springs, according to Ryan Burke, Manager of Emergency Managers stated.
