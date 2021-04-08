The deadline for individual net profit tax in Hopkins County has been extended from April 15 to May 17 in order to coincide with the same deadline as the federal income tax.
At Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, the court unanimously decided to make deadlines for the net profit tax in Hopkins County the same as the federal extension.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said this would allow local taxes to be filed at the same time as federal and state taxes.
On March 17, the United States Treasury and Department and Internal Revenue Service announced it would extend the federal income tax filing date for individuals for the 2020 tax year to May 17.
The IRS said in a statement that individual federal tax payers may elect to postpone their filings until May 17 without penalties or interest; however. those who need additional time may request an extension until Oct. 15.
On the local level, penalties, interest and additions to tax will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 18.
Also at the meeting, Hillary Lantrip Croft, the Child Support Director and an Assistant Hopkins County Attorney, spoke to the court about being part of a federal matching program that would reimburse the fiscal court for their aid given to the unit should they choose to do so in the next fiscal year.
“I wanted to revisit what we talked about the last time we were here,” she said. “The program is a reimbursement program with our office. We have the contract funding that we have with the state but this would be additional to that funding that we get from that contract. When we submit any expenses, we get 66% of that back. In order to participate in that program, we would need local funding from fiscal court up front and the reimbursement would come back to the court.”
Lantrip said the unit is asking for $73,400, which would be a reimbursement of $48,427.32.
“What we will use it for is indirect salary costs that we have and some operational expenses that we have at our office,” Croft said. “We are looking at what the numbers would be. It would be an non-reimbursable investment from the fiscal court of $24,972.68.”
Croft added that the unit was hoping for a quarterly payment and would be able to do the reimbursement on a monthly basis.
The fiscal court has also worked with the unit in the current fiscal year by reducing the rent the unit pays to use space at the Historic Hopkins County Courthouse from $2,280 to $1,140.
The unit is also requesting to keep their rent at the current monthly rate of $1,140.
Also at the meeting, the fiscal court gave service awards to District 6 Magistrate Charlie Beshears for 10 years of service with the fiscal court and to Caroline Marks for 20 years of service at the Hopkins County Jail.
