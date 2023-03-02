Jason Bishop will be bringing his illusionist show to the Glema Mahr tonight at 7p.m.
Bishop will be presenting his magic and grand illusions close-up as well as being projected on a large screen so everyone will be able to get a close view of his tricks.
‘The Jason Bishop Show’ will feature double levitation illusions, award winning sleight of hand, exclusive grand illusions and magic. The show will also deliver a modern energy which will include rock/pop soundtrack to go along with his act.
Bishop engages the audience both on and off stage. He encourages audience participation and countless costume changes by his assistant to add different elements to help make each performance unforgettable.
Tickets are still available online at glemacenter.universitytickets.com or by calling the box office 270-821-2787. Prices range from $10-$20 depending on your seat.
