On Saturday night, the Dawson Springs Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) crowned Miss Dawson Springs 2022, Madison Purdy.
Purdy, 18, is the youngest daughter of Lisa Purdy and the late Steve Purdy. She graduated from Dawson Springs High School in May as a member of the Class of 2022. She attends Madisonville Beauty College with an ambition to enter the cosmetology field. Her hobbies include styling hair, playing the piano, hiking, reading, creative writing, and painting.
Family ties played a major role in her decision to compete for the crown. “I was really into pageants when I was younger, and my grandmother--Wanda Calvert, who passed away a few years ago--she always wanted me to do it because she thought I would win,” said Purdy. Madison’s older sister, Kaila, was also crowned Miss Dawson Springs ten years ago in 2012.
Emma Argo was named Miss Congeniality by her peers. Argo, 15, is the daughter of Ken and Amy Argo.
Skye Bratcher, 18, was selected as first runner-up by judges. She is the younger daughter of Michael and Jill Bratcher.
As Miss Dawson Springs 2022, Purdy has a busy year ahead of her. “In this unprecedented year in the aftermath of the tornado, I’m sure Madison will be called upon to represent the city at special events,” said Christy Crider, a member of the BPW. “She will also sell raffle tickets at the BarBQ on July 22, half-pot tickets at Dawson Springs Cars and Coffee on July 23, she will have a part in the lighting ceremony at Christmas and will have a float in the parade.” Her reign concludes next summer when she crowns her successor.
Miss Dawson Springs 2021 Aly McCord had a prior commitment and was unable to be present Saturday night to pass the crown on to Purdy, however, those in attendance listened to her prerecorded farewell address. “I am so glad that I had the opportunity to represent my hometown, meet new people, and serve my community,” she said. “Dawson Springs has definitely gone through a lot this past year--from losing loved ones, the destruction from the tornado--our small town pulled together as a family and I’m so proud to say I am a part of that community.”
In McCord’s absence, the BPW called upon the first to wear the crown, Miss Dawson Springs 1973, Dianne Hurley Labrado, to crown Purdy as the 49th Miss Dawson Springs. “I’d like to thank the ladies of the Professional Women’s Club for asking me to participate in tonight’s pageant--it’s been really kind of a throwback for me, but it’s been a lot of fun,” said Labrado. “49 years ago, I was working as a waitress at The Place restaurant--it’s now Ms. Becky’s--and I remember Stacia Peyton coming in and asking me to be in the pageant, and I’m glad I did; it’s been a great memory and something I’ve cherished.”
“I would like to reiterate what Dianne said earlier,” added emcee Ross Workman to the nine young ladies who competed for the coveted title on Saturday evening. “We are all very proud of every one of you.”
“We would like to thank Aly for representing our town so graciously,” said Betty Sisk, secretary of the BPW. “We would like to congratulate Madison, our new Miss Dawson Springs, and we look forward to working with her this year.”
“On behalf of the Professional Women’s Club of Dawson Springs, we’d like to thank all of the pageant’s sponsors, those who donated door prizes, the judges, auditor, emcee, and everyone who worked so hard to make the pageant possible,” said Sisk.
