The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Isaac D. Adams, of Madisonville, was charged, January 13, for violation of emergency protective order.
Laura J. Trautman, of Madisonville, was charged, January 15, for burglary in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree. On January 17, Trautman was charged for violation of IPO and alcholo intoxication in a public place for the first and second offense.
Sean D. Vanover, of Earlington, was charged, January 16, for public intoxication under a controlled substance, excluding alcohol.
William David Gresham, of Elkton, KY, was charged, January 16, for alcohol intoxication in a public place and criminal trespassing in the third degree.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Mark Wayne Adams, was charged, January 15, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Levi A. Skimehorn, was charged, January 14, for failure to appear in court and contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order. Skimehorn was also charged for no registration plates and operating on a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
Chelsey Nicole Mills, was charged, January 15, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Bradley S. Morgan, was charged, January 16, for burglary in the third degree.
Mary E. Kittinger, was charged, January 14, for failure to appear in court.
Sabastion Gomez, was charged, January 15, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and operating without a driver’s license.
Courtney J. Whitsell, was charged, January 15, for possession of contaminated substances and drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Heath Hoover, was charged, January 15, for possession of contaminated substances in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allen Curtis Hoover, was charged, January 15, for serving parole violation.
Jeffrey Dewayne Barker, was charged, January 16, for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of contaminated substances and disregarding a stop sign.
Wesley Dewayne Scott, was charged, January 16, for leaving the scene of the accident, failure to render assistance or aid, driving on a DUI suspended license and violation of Kentucky emergency protective order.
Sheena Demoss, was charged, January 17, for failure to appear in court.
Ryan E. Woolever, was charged, January 17, for operating on a supsended or revoked license and no registration plates.
Kole Canler Pennington, was charged, January 17, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.