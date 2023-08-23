More than a year and a half after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, rebuilding continues to be the hot topic at each Dawson Springs City Council meeting.
Kerry Hayes, a resident of Oak Heights, addressed the council this week with concerns about drainage issues in her neighborhood. According to Hayes, water drainage following a good rain is worse now than pre-tornado, due to the added debris with water “pooling” in yards and the street.
“Drainage in that area has always been an issue,” agreed Councilman Mark McGregor while also alluding to the municipal park adjacent to the location in question. “When the city park is redone, drainage is a part of that project.”
In retrospect, the council gave Mayor Jenny Sewell approval to consult with the city’s engineer on the matter.
During the spring of 2022, eight “Eko houses” manufactured by Land Betterment Corporation and made from recycled shipping containers were placed side-by-side on a lot owned by Carolyn Walker at 112 East Arcadia Avenue. The temporary homes were removed from the lot this past spring, but repairs are needed in order for the property to return to its pre-tornado state. The council charged City Attorney Joe Evans with the preparation of an agreement between the City and Walker in regards to the repairs and gave Sewell permission to oversee the bids for said repairs.
There were two symbolic check presentations, with both donations earmarked for the repairs necessary to refurbish the BBQ pits located at the Dawson Springs City Park. The pits, which are used each July for the town’s BBQ Homecoming, were substantially damaged in the tornado.
The Hopkins County Tourism & Convention Commission donated $22,000 towards the repairs.
“We are pleased to contribute to the rebuilding of the Dawson Springs BBQ pits,” said Executive Director Tricia Noel. “They just celebrated their 75th annual BBQ festival, which brings in visitors from across the U.S.”
Council member Darla Adams served as a delegate on the Hopkins County Tourism & Convention Commission until she was elected to the city council.
“We are absolutely overwhelmed and blessed by their generosity,” she said. “That group of fine folks is a huge reason we have so much tourist traffic in Hopkins County.”
The Dawson Springs Rotary Club gifted the City $8,371.43 to assist with the rebuilding of the pits. Rotary President Meredith Hyde was on hand to make the presentation.
“The monies did help rebuild the pits and provided the appropriate paint required for the pits,” she said. “From my understanding, Rotary has helped maintain the pits for a long time.”
In other news, the Council:
• conducted a second reading of Municipal Code Ordinance 2023-16, amending Chapter 31.35 of the municipal code relating to the establishment of non-elected city offices. In its previous form, the ordinance details that the city clerk/treasurer, city attorney, fire chief, and assistant fire chief are “non-elected city offices.” The proposed change removes the offices of city attorney and assistant fire chief from the ordinance and adds the office of police chief. The amendment passed with a unanimous vote.
• held a second reading of Salary/Pay Ordinance 2023-15 as presented by City Administrator Julie Sellers.
• agreed to suspend the enforcement of the “No Parking” on the west side of Meadows Hill Drive until November upon the suggestion of Police Chief Mike Opalek. Opalek asked for time to work with other department leaders to investigate parking situations on the city’s streets.
• was informed by Sewell that a resident has expressed interest in purchasing the city-owned lot located at 306 East Walnut Street. The council voted unanimously to allow Sewell to negotiate a price to sell the lot.
• appointed Terry Cansler to the City Water and Sewer Board following the resignation of Steven Parker.
• received an update from Park Board Chairperson Tammy Workman. Workman commended Amie Thomas and Emilee Seeger on their initiative to bring the Kentucky Humane Society’s Spay/Neuter Clinic to town earlier this month. According to Workman, the Kentucky Humane Society will return on Oct.16-17.
• listened to a plea from Elaine Davis regarding the lack of ambulance services in Dawson Springs. Davis showed concern about the time it takes emergency personnel to respond from Madisonville or Princeton. “There is a state-wide paramedic shortage and that affects response times and levels of care,” replied council member Martha Woolsey. “Medical Center Ambulance Service is in talks with Deaconess Health about taking over operations of our ambulance service and hopefully that will help resolve some staffing issues for our county.”
• announced that a special-called meeting will be held on Thursday (today) at 5:30 to conduct a first reading of the 2023 tax rates.
