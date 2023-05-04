With Memorial Day right around the corner, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 is preparing for its poppy distribution from noon to 2 p.m. on May 20.
Terri Whitfield, the poppy chairman, said the poppy as a symbol of the fallen is based on a poem by John McCrae called In Flanders Fields.
“Poppies are to remember the fallen, the blood that they shed, and the ones who have not fallen but have served and those who are serving now,” she said.
The poppies are not for sale, but if someone wants to donate to the Poppy Fund, the Auxiliary would welcome that. Whitfield said the fund helps veterans and their families.
It helps honorably discharged veterans and hospitalized military service personnel returning home with rehabilitation. It goes towards the welfare of veterans, active military personnel, and their families, where financial and medical need is evident.
The fund also provides scholarships to aid with higher education for veterans or their immediate family members who demonstrate a financial need.
Whitfield said the poppies are normally worn on National Poppy Day, which is May 26, and on Memorial Day, which is May 29, as a way to support veterans and active duty military.
“You can wear it anywhere to show your support,” she said.
The poppy distribution sites will be set up around Hopkins County on May 20 at several locations, including between the Dollar Tree and mall entrance outside, between Cato’s and the mall entrance outside, at Market Place, Roses, and Kroger’s.
Whitfield said the Auxiliary has another fundraiser for the poppy fund, the Poppy Memorial Garden.
She sells paper poppies for one dollar, and families can write down the name of their fallen service member. The poppy is then placed in the window of the American Legion Post 6, where it hangs until after Memorial Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.