Hopes of bringing a new businesses into the former Walmart Super Center building in Madisonville could have a major hitch after Madisonville Code Enforcement was been called in to address the current state of the structure.
A fire alarm resulted in fire fighters responding to the structure on Tuesday. Although Madisonville Fire Department found no sign of fire, they reported finding a structure that has deteriorated to a point that it is now considered dangerous.
“The condition of the structure due to abandonment and vandalism has deteriorated and is deemed to be a hazard,” stated a report from the fire department. “Code Enforcement was called to the scene to start the process of condemning the structure or getting it restored back to a non-hazardous/functional condition.”
A representative of the Hanson Walmart responded to discuss possible solutions to prevent future false alarms.
Neither Mike Phillips, Code Enforcement Officer for the City of Madisonville, nor City Building Inspector Frank Wallace could be reached for comment about the future of the site.
The site has been abandoned since June of 2016, when the store relocated to Hanson, but problems with the site began much earlier, dating all the way back to the mid-90s.
In the early 1980s, Wal-Mart in Madisonville was located in the building that currently houses Market Place. After a fire on Oct. 31, 1986 caused heavy damage to that structure, the store moved across South Main Street to the building that currently houses Rural King in April of 1987, but Wal-Mart officials were already at work finding a site for a new Super Center.
According to court documents, Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust commissioned three engineering and environmental reports on the East Center Street property in 1992. Those reports warned of potential future mine subsidence due to two different mine shafts located under the property.
Wal-Mart still chose to proceed with the development and purchased the property in 1994, with operations beginning about a year later. By 1996 Walmart employees noticed cracks developing in the building’s floors, parking lots and walkways.
In 2008 and 2009 the company began extensive repair and renovations on extensive cracking, sidewalk displacement and other damages.
In late 2010 the corporation began a Possible Subsidence Remediation Project that ultimately led Wal-Mart to start looking at new sites in Madisonville. By 2012 company officials were focused on purchasing the former York building, but were eventually turned away by the Madisonville City Council.
Wal-Mart officials then turned their eyes to property in Hanson.
By November 11, 2015, work was already underway on the new Hanson Super Center when drilling operations at the East Center Street site resulted in large release of methane gas. Officials reported that a survey crew trying to locate abandoned mine works hit a methane pocket left behind by that mining work. The store was evacuated and remained closed for about 24 hours until the opening was sealed.
Wal-Mart filed a suit against Hopkins County Coal on November 30, 2015, which was eventually rejected in 2020 by the Kentucky Appeals Court which ruled that Wal-Mart was aware of the mine subsidence as early as 2002, but failed to seek damages until 2015.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said that a subsequent law suit has been filed by Wal-Mart, which has kept the property tied up in court.
“We have been working to get something done with that building,” he stated. “We’ve had several developers who are interested in putting something in at that property, but it has not been available. With it being in litigation, there really isn’t anything that can be done with it.”
Cotton said the city and county attempted to get permission to use the property to store donated goods and supplies following the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, but requests to use the building were denied by Wal-Mart.
By the time the site closed in 2016, it had already been deemed unsafe. Apparently that situation has only worsened with the 204,000 square foot building having been left unused. The building is situated on 25.06 acres on the eastern side of Madisonville, along side I-69.
More information on the property will be provided as it becomes available.
