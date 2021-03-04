There is one thing that can’t be stopped by a global pandemic — the domination of the Dawson Springs High School Academic Team.
In mid-January, the team was named champions of the Governor’s Cup in the fifth district, earning 62 points.
The team’s closest competitor, Trigg County, finished in second place with 26 points.
Due to this impressive command at the district level, members Gabe Workman, Dylan Dawson, Will Simons, Addison Whalen, Avery Buntin, Sam Adams, Kimberly Burbage, Cydney Collins, and Brooke Adams, along with the quick recall team, earned a trip to last week’s regional competition.
Michael Godbey is in his 12th year as coach of the Panther team.
“Before the pandemic, all teams traveled to host schools to take their assessments in-person with pencil and paper tests,” said Godbey. “Quick recall was also an in-person event, complete with an audience and officials in the room.”
“The pandemic has forced virtually all academic team activities into a virtual environment,” Godbey said. “Through the guidance of the Kentucky Association of Academic Competition (KAAC), competition has moved to a virtual format.
“Students now take their assessments on a computer from either their own school or from home if they are quarantined,” Godbey explained while detailing the parameters of the competitions altered by the pandemic. “Quick recall is now a virtual event, with teams meeting over one of several digital meeting platforms.
“In the digital environment, logistics and communication can become difficult, but the coaches at our local schools have done a fantastic job of coordinating with one another,” said Godbey.
The Panthers have met these challenges head-on, asserting themselves as champions of Region 2. Last week, the KAAC announced that with 31 points, Dawson Springs defeated teams representing University Heights Academy (UHA), Logan County, Trigg County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Heritage Christian Academy, Caldwell County, Livingston Central, Russellville Independent, Franklin Simpson, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, and Muhlenberg County.
Local powerhouse UHA claimed second place with 28 points at the regional level.
The top five competitors are awarded points in each assessment area, which contributes to their team’s score. Workman and Dawson took home first and third place honors, respectively, in mathematics. Workman also finished fifth in the region in science.
In other assessments, Whalen placed second in social studies while Simons tied for third; Buntin was third in language arts with Sam Adams placing fourth and Burbage in fifth; Sam Adams was also fourth in arts and humanities with Buntin finishing fifth; and Brook Adams tied for fourth in composition.
Dawson Springs High School’s quick recall team was named runner up to Logan County High School.
“We have an exceptional group of young men and women,” said Godbey. “They are dedicated to not only their subject areas but to their teammates and school as well. Each member of the academic team has displayed exceptional levels of perseverance and character over the past few months. They are truly exceptional.”
Workman, Dawson, Whalen, Simons, Buntin, Sam Adams, Burbage, and Brooke Adams, as well as the Panther quick recall team, have all earned state berths as a result of their performances in last week’s regional showdown. According to the KAAC, the state finals awards ceremony is on March 22.
“Adjusting to this new kind of academic team has been a difficult experience, one that we’ll likely talk about for years,” Godbey said. “The coaches, volunteers, and parents associated with our local academic teams are great examples of the kind of servant leadership that we all want out of our communities. Kids from our local academic teams have responded by competing with a sense of fairness and goodwill that makes me proud to be a teacher.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.