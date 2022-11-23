The crowds did not let the freezing temperatures keep them away from the Tornado Memorial Unveiling on Saturday in Dawson Springs City Park.
The memorial was to unveil a monument remembering the 19 Dawson Springs residents who died in the 2021 December tornado.
Tabatha Adams, the current Dawson Springs Rotary Club president, said the monument was one of her main goals as president.
“With the help of Planter’s Bank and the district Rotary we have been able to make this memorial possible today,” she said. “Dawson Springs lost 19 souls to the dreadful tragedy of that night. As long as this memorial stands these 19 Dawsonians will never be forgotten. Their memories will be preserved in history.”
Current Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley said he was on a first-name basis with most of the people who died on Dec. 10, 2021.
“This is just a great tribute to them,” he said.
Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr. said the monument will be a reminder to everybody of how strong Dawson Springs is.
“It is impossible not to feel the sadness and to mourn those we have lost,” he said. “We will always miss them. We will never forget the tragedy that took them from us.”
Anita Black, the Dawson Springs Planters Bank Branch manager, said the storm took so much that night, but it gave a great deal as well.
“We saw our strength, we saw love, we saw God’s hands at work in town,” she said. “For that, I will forever be grateful. I hope that you feel your family members have been honored here today and will never be forgotten.”
At the beginning of the memorial, the Dawson Springs Boy Scouts Troop 3014 presented the colors and prayer by Brother Jackie Mathis.
She said the monument was possible thanks to the Hopkins County Long-Term Recovery Group, the Woman’s Club of Madisonville, Vanover Monuments, Knight and Sons Monument, KMAC Contracting, and J&K Landscaping.
The monument can be viewed on top of the hill at the back of Dawson Springs City Park.
