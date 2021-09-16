Schools are under a lot of pressure to keep the doors open for students, but with districts running increasingly short staffed, some days that is hard to do.
Dawson Springs Independent Schools learned how positive cases of COVID-19 and quarantines can impact a school after they were forced to close for three days last week when there was not enough staff to keep the school running.
Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen said they were able to get enough staff during those days to return to school on Monday as planned.
“I think everybody was happy to be back at it,” said Whalen. “We hated to be out, but it was just one of those positions we were in. Everything seems to be going well.”
He said the lack of staff was due to positive COVID-19 cases, quarantines and people just hesitate to be in a school with COVID-19 still around. The staffing issue will most likely be a problem as long as COVID-19 is around and could cause the school to go back to NTI again.
“Hopefully it won’t, but our plan is to stay in person, if at all possible, the rest of the year,” said Whalen.
No COVID-19 cases have been traced back to the school, so the school safety protocols seem to be working, he said.
“It is just with this thing picking up speed like it has across the county and across the state, we are susceptible to that just like everybody else,” said Whalen.
Something the school system is looking into changing is COVID-19 testing for students.
When the Kentucky legislature passed Senate Bill 1 last week that removed the mask mandate for all public schools, one of the requirements was that schools had to implement a “Test to Stay” program. The program would call for students to be tested for COVID-19 every day at school to cut down on the number of cases and quarantines in the school systems.
Whalen said the school system is evaluating that and working with the Hopkins County Health Department to start that sometime soon. The Hopkins County School District is also consulting with the Health Department to implement the program at their schools.
Part of that bill also required schools to review their COVID-19 protocols and create a COVID-19 Operations Plan to be posted to the school’s district website within 14 days.
Whalen said the COVID-19 protocols and safety measures will be talked about during Monday night’s school board meeting.
“I do not expect any change there, but that will obviously be a board decision,” he said.
Whalen said the school system’s goal for the rest of the year is going to keep going, hopefully, keep people healthy, and try to stay in school.
“We are looking pretty good right now,” he said. “I hate to say that because things could change, but we are doing pretty well.”
