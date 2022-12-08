The Dawson Springs Police Department and the Dawson Springs Family Resource Center are working again to make Shop with a Cop happen for the children of Dawson Springs.
Shannon Garrett, the Dawson Springs FRYSC coordinator, said every year around Christmas parents or guardians will sign their children up through the FRYSC to help their child receive Christmas.
“Where there are families who may need assistance for the holiday for their children, they submit their names to the school,” she said. “We have probably over 110 kids right now that are needed to be adopted.”
Members of the community will contact the school to adopt a child and purchase an outfit and a gift for Christmas for them to open.
“Some of our children are adopted out, there may be local community members or teachers that will adopt them, and there may be larger sibling groups,” said Garrett. “In the history of FRYSC, we have never had children we were not able to provide for.”
She said if someone has a certain age or gender they prefer to shop for, they can request that when they pick a child to adopt.
“There are no names given, but when parents are asking for assistance, they fill out cards with just an idea number,” said Garrett. “That will have the child’s age, sizes for clothing, activities they enjoy, likes and dislikes, and maybe some gift ideas.”
She said no set amount needs to be spent, whether $20 or $200.
Part of the program is that around 25 kids this year will be chosen to Shop with a Cop, meaning the kids will meet at the school’s Hard Rock Cafe to eat pizza with cops before going to Walmart to shop for Christmas.
“They help the child pick out one outfit, shoes, and then they get to get their fun stuff,” said Garrett. “They have that experience of the police are the good guys. They are in that situation where they are comfortable.”
She said they are still accepting chaperones to go shopping with them. Presents should be dropped off at the Dawson Springs FRYSC location inside the elementary school.
The last day for people to drop off items for the adopted kids is Monday, Dec. 12. She said parents will pick up the presents between Dec. 12-16. The Shop with a Cop day will be Thursday, Dec. 15.
For more information on becoming a chaperon or adopting a child, call Shannon Garrett at 270-797-3811 ext. 1326 or call 270-836-3428. They can also send a message via the Dawson Springs FRYSC Facebook page.
