Positive COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline across the county and state.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said the hospital is beginning to see the same trend at the local level.
“Our Urgent Care and ED volumes related to Covid are slowly beginning to decline, and we are just starting to see a small decline in the number of inpatients hospitalized with COVID-19 related illness.,” she said.
The hospital reported 37 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, with 13 vaccinated and 24 unvaccinated. In the Critical Care Unit, there are six patients, one vaccinated and five unvaccinated.
Quinn said the hospital has seen that those vaccinated and boosted seem to end up in the hospital less frequently than those who did not get their booster dose, and the majority of patients needing hospital care and critical care are the unvaccinated.
“The availability of vaccines across the majority of age groups has significantly changed the game and helped to prevent significant illness in many people and helps to slow down the mutation of the virus into new variants,” she said.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 417 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 237 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 website, Hopkins County is still classified as red with an incident rate of 117.3. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 positive cases in the county per 100,000 residents.
During Monday’s update, Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates. If the state continues the decline, Kentucky will move out of the red zone and into the orange or yellow zone by March.
“The top line message is that cases continue to fall,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re still seeing significant numbers of deaths, but cases continue to fall, and the trajectory is exactly what we want to see.”
Quinn said many people are encouraged that the U.S. may be entering the endemic phase because there is no looming new variant this time.
“In the past, as one surge of Covid was ending, we often started to see a new one emerging elsewhere in the world,” she said.
Viruses change, and there are probably new variants out there, but health officials are not aware of anything that is being considered a global threat to the level that the other variants have been, she said.
Quinn said like everyone else, the hospital staff are tired of COVID-19 and are looking forward to the end of this phase.
“This has been a healthcare crisis on a level none of us have dealt with before, but they are dedicated caregivers that continue to stay focused and committed to caring for our community,” she said.
The hospital is still under limited visitation, and masks are still required in all the facilities for the protection of their most vulnerable patients and the safety of the staff.
She said masking and vaccines have helped maintain a healthy staff to care for the high number of patients they have seen.
“We ask that visitors and patients continue to adhere to these requirements until they can safely be adjusted,” said Quinn.
While the county is beginning to see a decline, and everyone is ready for the end of COVID-19, she said the hospital still has about 40 families who are suffering from COVID-19.
The Hopkins County Health Department announced their van will be in Dawson Springs from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday set up in front of the WIC clinic, 308 East Arcadia. Nurses will be offering free rapid COVID-19 testing and free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 18 years and older. They will have the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.
To make an appointment for a vaccine, booster, or pediatric vaccine dose, contact the Baptist Health Deaconess Family Medicine Residency at 270-825-6680. The Urgent Care clinics in Madisonville and Powderly are open for COVID-19 testing.
To make an appointment with the Health Department to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
