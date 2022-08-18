Baldwin Dental Group of Madisonville, will be hosting their annual ‘Dentistry From the Heart Day’ for the community this Friday, August 19, from 8a.m.-4p.m.
“This is a free day of dental care for folks in our community who need help,” Jamie Hardison with the Baldwin Dental Group said. “We have not been able to have this event for the past few years due to COVID, but we are excited to jump back into it.”
According to Hardison, in years past they have seen 75-80 patients needing work, it the Baldwin Dental Group covers all costs, which is several thousand for that one day. This event began in 2014, and the Baldwin Dental Group is happy to be able to do it again this year.
“We love to give back to the community who has been so good to us. To date, this event has helped 496 people, totaling in 166,000 worth of dentistry.”
Friday there will be 12 current employees donating their time, as well as five volunteers from the community, who were past employees, all there to help provide free services.
The first 100 patients will be seen and treated on Friday. This will be a first-come, first-serve basis. You do not need to be a current patient at the practice, the door is open to the entire community. Patient must be 18 years old, or older, and you will be able to choose from a filling, extraction or cleaning, free of charge.
“We will be providing a light breakfast of donuts and cereal bars for those who come in the morning, and pizzas for those who are here with us around lunch time. We will also have canned drinks and bottle water available all day under the tent.”
For more information on this event, or general questions, please reach out directly, 270-821-2800. The Baldwin Dental Group is located at 32 East Broadway in Madisonville.
