Last week, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray extended the order that temporarily suspends certain restrictions on motor carriers delivering mobile housing to tornado-damaged areas in western Kentucky.
“Recovery efforts continue from the devastating tornadoes of last December, and our Cabinet wants to ensure there’s no delay in getting temporary housing to people who need it,” said Gray.
The order was set to expire yesterday but will remain in effect through Aug. 1, 2022. The order temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if they are responding to affected areas.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr. said getting housing back into the community is very important.
“We have to have housing to get our people back, so we don’t lose the population,” he said. “Also, it has a huge economic impact because businesses don’t want to expand or locate in the area where there is not enough workforce. To have a workforce, you have to have housing.”
The order will help cut through the red tape and speed up the process to get houses back into the community faster, he said. The order may even need to be extended again.
“In the time period, if helps get housing faster that’s a good thing,” said Whitfield.
The Long-Term Recovery Group, Habitat for Humanity, and the Fuller Center are also working to get supplies and get started building more housing, he said.
To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.
View the order at https://drive.ky.gov/motor-carriers/Pages/Online-Services.aspx.
