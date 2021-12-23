Camping World’s distribution center, located in Indianapolis, packed up six large semi-trucks and hit the road. The trucks were packed top to bottom, front to back, with goods for those affected and displaced by the devastating tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky. Two trucks went to Princeton, two to Bowling Green, and two to Madisonville.
Regional Vice President of Camping World, Donnie Carroll, now residing in Nashville, was born and raised in Madisonville. He shared what a special place in his heart this town has, and when he heard about the tornadoes hitting so close to home he knew he had to do something.
“We are excited to be able to give back to the communities that we live in and work in,” Carroll said.
“The two closest Camping World locations are in Nashville and Bowling Green, but we are here to help in any way that we can.”
The trucks arrived late Tuesday afternoon, and were greeted with plenty of helping hands. Items included, 1,000 brand new backpacks to be dropped off at the Hopkins County Board of Education, heaters, batteries, blankets, hats, gloves, special winter gear, bicycles, Christmas toys and so much more.
Camping World has more than 180 locations all throughout the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.