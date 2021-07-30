The Hanson City Commission gathered Tuesday night to discuss the items on a short agenda.
The only new item on the agenda was a new garage door for the water and sewer department shop.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the commission did approve the installation of the garage door, and Madisonville Garage Doors would be installing it.
“They are the slider doors,” she said. “It was just wear and tear, and they needed to be replaced.”
The cost of the door and installation will be $12,114.74, she said.
The only other item on the agenda was the treasure’s report for June 2021.
The next city commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Hanson City Hall.
