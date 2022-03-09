At the corner of Ky. 109 and Arcadia Avenue, you’ll find the Dawson Springs location of Dairy Queen —which has literally served as the cornerstone of breakfast, lunch, and dinner service in the community since it moved to that address in the 1990s.
Like many establishments in that vicinity, the building serving “Hot Eats and Cool Treats” received damage in the tornado that wiped out around three-fourths of Dawson Springs on Dec. 10. The restaurant has been closed since.
“We’re coming back stronger than ever,” said Assistant Manager Amy Walker.
Although the fast food restaurant had planned on reopening by mid-March, ongoing supply chain problems have pushed that date back.
“It’s looking like it might be the last week of March,” Walker said. “Parts for the HVAC on the roof and equipment have been on backorder — we’re just waiting on those things to come in and be installed.”
“The first of April might be more realistic,” Darla Adams said. If Dairy Queen is known for its “Fan Food,” according to its commercials, then native Dawsonians are certainly fans of Adams — a longtime employee who wears many hats.
Walker and Adams, among others, have been reporting to the building to spruce it up over the past couple of weeks in anticipation of reopening.
“We’re just waiting on the equipment,” Adams reiterated. “All of our utilities — gas and phone lines — have been restored and are in working order.”
Another chore administrators are completing while waiting to reopen is the hiring of new employees.
“We’re looking for smiling faces as some of our old employees aren’t coming back with us,” Adams said.
Over the hiatus, some of the Dairy Queen’s employees sought employment elsewhere to make ends meet or had to relocate due to the lack of housing in town.
The Dawson Springs location is currently hiring both full and part-time staff, including those seeking management or crew member positions. To apply, visit www.fourteenfoods.com.
“Make sure you select the Dawson Springs location when applying,” said Travis Miles, manager of the Princeton Dairy Queen. Fourteen Foods is the owner of both the Dawson Springs and Princeton locations.
“When we do reopen, please have patience with us,” implored Adams. “If there is a lack of employees, we may have to limit our hours of operation, but we’ll be doing the best we can and look forward to serving you again.”
“I can’t wait to ask, ‘Can I help ya?’ ” Walker concluded.
