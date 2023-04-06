The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will host the “ ‘Carryin’ on Tradition XIL” exhibit by the Piecemakers Quilt Club of Hopkins County. The Anne P. Baker Gallery will display traditional quilts in the 12th bi-annual quilt show from April 17 through June 16.
Toby Roberts, the assistant director of the arts center, said they are always happy to host the Piecemakers Quilt show.
“The galleries come alive with color and texture,” he said. “It is a great opportunity for the public to experience the artistry of local quilters. I especially enjoy the opening reception when the public can meet the artists and discuss the process of inception and expression in their quilts.”
The exhibit is comprised of nearly 100 traditional quilts made by local quilters. The designs and patterns are as varied as the skilled quilters creating them, which showcases the growing and evolving skills of Piecemakers members.
Several of the themed displays will include a group quilt, a Block of the Month project, a 20” quilt challenge, baby quilts made for the Baptist Health Deaconess NICU, Quilts of Valor, and one Build-A-Bed quilt representing all that were made and then given away in November 2022.
There will also be a “Tornado” quilt to serve as an example of the 12 quilts that members made and gave to families who lost their homes in the December 2021 tornado.
The opening reception will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. Admission is free, and the community is invited to attend.
The Anne P. Baker Gallery is located inside the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts on the North Campus of Madisonville Community College. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours on Glema Center event days. Gallery admission is always free.
For more information, contact Toby Roberts at 270-821-2787 or Toby.Roberts@kctcs.edu.
