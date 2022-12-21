Changes are coming for the Dawson Springs City Council in the new year, with the departure of the mayor, three council members and the city attorney, all of whom attended their final meeting in their current capacity this week.
Mayor Chris Smiley presided over his final meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council on Tuesday evening. In honor of his service to the City, a reception was held yesterday afternoon.
“This is the last meeting for current council members Chris Morris, Joe Allen, and Dusty Vinson,” announced City Clerk Amie Thomas. “The City of Dawson Springs thanks you for your dedication and service to our town.”
Vinson did not seek reelection in the November general election.
Morris was not in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.
Dawson Springs City Attorney Ben Leonard sat in the chair usually designated for Morris throughout the meeting. After serving as the City’s counsel for many years, Tuesday marked the end of Leonard’s service as well.
“I’m going to be taking on a new role as district judge for Crittenden, Union, and Webster counties, and I just wanted to thank the City for giving me an opportunity to represent you all,” said Leonard. “It’s been my privilege and honor--this is where I started practicing law--and I’ve been affiliated with the City for over 20 years--it’s been very good to me.”
“We appreciate you,” Smiley said. “Good luck in your new endeavor.”
The council gave permission to Consultant Matt Watson to explore setting up a land bank and accepted a Community Disaster Loan from FEMA in the amount of $715,000. There is a revenue loss contingency associated with the five-year loan.
“Is there a time frame on how long that they would want to see that we projected correctly before a payment is due on such a loan?” asked Councilman Kenny Mitchell in regards to the revenue loss forecasted by the city’s consultant.
“We gave them a three-year forecast,” replied Watson’s colleague Jill Reyes. “Every time your audit is done, they will receive a copy of that audit--and as long as the City can show some revenue loss as you continue to rebuild — they’ll say that the payment for that year is not due.”
“So basically this loan will replace lost revenue from utilities and also from the tax base that has decreased from real estate taxes taken in,” Allen clarified.
“And consultant fees,” added Watson.
Thomas announced that she had received an approval letter for a KDLA grant that she had applied for in the fall to have the City’s records “digitized.”
“The City of Dawson Springs’ Local Records Program grant project is awarded partial funding totaling $14,210 for digitization and indexing,” Thomas read from the letter.
The council also approved several appointments in Smiley’s last act as mayor which included:
• William Zack Willett, Recreational Park Board. Willett will be completing the term of Kristin Merrill who recently resigned. The term expired March 19, 2026.
• Elizabeth Robinson, Recreational Park Board. She will finish out the term vacated by Jesse Robinson who also recently tendered his resignation. Her term expires March 19, 2026 as well.
• Melissa Heflin and Jack Morris, Historic Commission Board. Their four year terms of office will expire on Sept. 3, 2026.
• Kent Workman and Joe Redden, Tradewater Airport Board, with terms expiring on Dec. 31, 2026.
• Wanda Hughes, Hopkins County Library Board. Hughes’ term will expire on Dec. 20, 2026.
After the meeting was adjourned, District Judge-Elect Kim Gilliam was on-hand to administer the oath of office for the City’s officials who will begin terms on Jan. 1: Jenny Sewell, Mayor; and Darla Adams, Mark McGregor, Rhonda Mills, Kenny Mitchell, Jesse Robinson, and Martha Woolsey, City Council. Thomas and newly-hired City Administrator Julie Sellers also took their respective oaths.
