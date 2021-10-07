Time to dust off the lawn chair, the Bluegrass on Beshear Pickin’ Life event is back from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Lake Beshear.
Laura Smith, one of the organizers for the event, said the event is free, but the food sales will benefit Door of Hope Pregnancy Care Center, H.O.P.E. Clinic and Alpha Pregnancy Care Center.
“Every penny we make from food sales, raffle sales, donations, 100% goes directly to these pregnancy care centers,” she said.
Jeff and Laura Smith have raised over $80,000 in the last seven years for pro-life agencies across western Kentucky through the Pickin’ Life event.
Laura said the money raised will be split three ways, and she is hoping to raise $30,000 so each center can receive $10,000.
Even though the event starts at 1 p.m., the grounds will open at noon to allow people to eat, purchase raffle tickets and check out the booths the pregnancy centers will have set up, she said. The food will include burgers, hot dogs, brats, and new this year, a hog.
“The Knights of Columbus there in Madisonville are donating a whole hog, so we are going to have a hog roast,” said Laura. “There is plenty of food here to buy.”
While food and drinks will be for sale during the event, people can bring their own food, she said. Volunteers will also be onsite to help carry lawn chairs, coolers, and blankets from the parking lot to where the attendees want to sit.
She said the concerts will start at 1 p.m. and go through 6 p.m. with performances by bluegrass bands, gospel, rock and roll and blues.
“There is all kinds of music,” said Laura.
There will be three raffle drawings throughout the afternoon at 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 3:45 p.m. Raffle prizes include tickets to UK football and UK basketball; gift cards from Casey Jones Distillery, Christian County YMCA, and Hopkins County Family YMCA; night stays at Pennyrile Park and Lake Barkley and a grand prize of $500 cash.
“You don’t have to be present to win. We will notify you if we draw your name,” said Laura.
Laura said she got involved in raising money for the pregnancy centers several years ago when she and Jeff moved to western Kentucky after he retired from the military.
“I wanted to get involved with something pro-life, so I started doing Google searches,” she said.
The three centers showed up during her search, and she found it interesting that they offer ultrasound imaging, they have parenting classes, perform STD testing, pregnancy testing, and counseling if someone does decide to have an abortion.
Jeff added that for those who chose to keep the baby, the centers will follow and help the family for the first two years of the baby’s life.
Laura said the facilities do not get any funding from the government, so they rely solely on donations.
“I can’t say enough about the people who work in these facilities and the facilities themselves,” she said. “It is just a wonderful place for a young lady who is very afraid and confused probably. They open their arms up and treat these young people like family.”
Her favorite part about the event is that people from all Christian churches come together to celebrate life.
For more information on the event, visit the Bluegrass on Beshear Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.