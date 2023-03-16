Health Department Director Denise Beach said that her office has recently received a lot of concerned calls from restaurants and citizens about people running restaurants out of their homes without permits.
“All food services such as restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, catering services, home-based foods, schools, long-term care, and food trucks are all required to be permitted,” she said. “We have always had some concerns, but we have had an increase lately.”
Anyone operating a food service business is required by law to have a permit for food safety reasons.
Beach said there are certain things food service business owners have to do to operate. They cannot cook food that is going to be sold in the same area where personal food is being cooked. They also have to have a refrigerator that is at the proper temperature and warming dishes at the proper temperature.
Additionally the food has to be cooked to the proper temperature and be in date, and there is no smoking or drinking in the food service area, no personal items in the food service area, and no food items stored on the floor.
Proper hand washing is discussed, all surfaces have to be sanitized or mopped, and there has to be someone trained in food service.
To get a permit to operate a food service business, an environmentalist will need to do an inspection to make sure everything is up to code.
“If they are not, they will have to cease service until they are able to get up to permit eligibility,” she said.
Food services have to be permitted because of the high risk of foodborne illnesses that come from meat, vegetables, and dairy products.
Foodborne illnesses can come from bacterial infections like campylobacter, salmonella, E-coli, shigella, and vibriosis, or parasites like giardia and cryptosporidium. They can cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever, abdominal cramps, and even hospitalizations or death.
Beach said the health department is happy to work with people to get the information and the help they need to get a permit.
“We want to help people do it right and not worry about them making people sick,” she said.
While working with meat, vegetables, and dairy products requires an inspection through the health department to get a permit, there is something called Cottage Baking that is through the state only.
Beach said all a cottage baking permit requires is filling out a state permit request form, sending in $50, and getting information back from the state on what is legal and not legal for a cottage baker.
“Those are low-risk items, such as cake, cookies, muffins, cupcakes,” she said. “If somebody is a cottage baker with the low-risk items, they can do pies, but they can’t do cream pies.”
Beach said she is aware that some people may not know that permits are required by law to run any food service business, but the health department is around to help.
For more information on food service permits or to schedule an inspection, call the Hopkins County Health Department at 270-821-5242.
To apply for a home base processing permit, or cottage baking permit, visit https://www.chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/dphps/fsb/Pages/homebasedprocessing.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.