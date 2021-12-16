The North Hopkins High School students have been putting their extra time off from school to good use. Organized by senior student-athlete Camryn LaGrange, there are about 20-25 students who have been showing up at Christ The King Catholic Church in Madisonville to help unload, sort, organize and display all of the donated items so that people can easily come, grab what they need, and go.
“I organized the volunteer efforts because I wanted to do anything and everything that I could to help,” Camryn Lagrange, Senior at North High School. “I grew up in Dawson Springs and most of my family still lives there.”
According to Doctor James Donley, who is also a member of The Knights of Columbus, which is affiliated with Christ The King Church, help has been coming in from all over the country. Donated items have been received from Louisiana, specifically leftover items from their hurricanes that they have had over the past few years. All of the donated clothing has been cleaned, folded, sorted and is ready to be shipped to Bremen, Barnsley and Dawson Springs in the next few days.
“This is a lesson on charity and good will,” Donley said. “This is completely organized by the students and they are doing a great job.”
In the parking lot of Christ The King, there is a large semi-tractor trailer that is being used for storage right now. It too will be utilized and distributed any way that it is needed. Donations are always being accepted, and will be accepted until the need is no longer there.
“If you need something it is given. We work on the honor system here.”
Christ The King Church is located at 1600 Kingsway Drive in Madisonville.
