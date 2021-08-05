Reporter
The Pennyrile Area Development District is now preparing for the next steps in the distribution of state funds to assist in utility payments in the district.
Amy Frogue, the associate director at PADD, said there is still more to be done before individuals can start applying for assistance as counties and other entities that have applied for assistance have started to receive communications regarding the grants.
“There’s still more to do before that happens,” she said. “The letters that they have received are just the preliminary approval letter. We still have to go through the grant agreement process and then contract with PACS to provide that client intake.”
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. announced at the fiscal court meeting on Tuesday that the county’s letter had been received.
In past reports, Frogue said that the schedule to make the grant money available had been pushed back.
“I’m going to say hopefully within the next 30 to 60 days,” said Frogue. “We are depending on the state as far as setting up that grant agreement meeting goes. What the Department of Local Government is looking to do is conduct those grant agreement meetings by region. We are still waiting on a couple of judge executives to get their signed preliminary approval letters back, so we can do that as one collective unit.”
As of Wednesday, that meeting has not been set yet, according to Frogue, who added that the letters were sent out last week.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Jan. 25 that up to $38 million is available to local governments to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills in their jurisdiction. Each unit of local government may request up to $200,000 for assistance in their communities.
Households are eligible for up to $250 per month for six consecutive months if they live in a city or county approved for funding, have been financially impacted by COVID-19, are struggling to pay water, sewer, electric, gas or other heating and cooling bills and have received notice for disconnect between Jan. 21, 2020, and present day or up to two months following.
Once a household’s application is approved, the local nonprofit community service provider will transfer funds directly to a utility provider on their behalf.
