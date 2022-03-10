Substance use disorder affects everyone. It is either affecting someone directly or someone they know.
Alex Strein from Brightview Health and Dee Padgett from United Way of the Coalfield saw a need to put resources in one place and called it Navigating Substance Use Disorder.
“We thought it would be a great way to put all of the information in one place that would make it easier for individuals to find resources and businesses/health care providers to make referrals for care,” said Strein.
The brochures include a list of local resources in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties along with a few outside area resources. It provides information on counseling, detox centers, education, and career development, HIV & Hepatitis C testing, syringe exchange, inpatients long-term, medically-based inpatient, outpatient medical, support groups, and transitional sober living.
The information is available for individuals, families, and businesses in the community wanting to reach out for help.
Lisa Miller, the coordinator for the Hopkins County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy, said dealing with substance abuse can be overwhelming to deal with, especially when looking for places to help. The brochure offers many options to people seeking help.
“All these places, they might not all be right for everybody, but there is probably something in there that is right for most people,” she said.
Strein said they are hoping the brochure will help people get the resources they need more efficiently and without judgment.
“It is hard to navigate treatment options when you don’t know what is out there,” she said. “We hope that this will also help empower individuals struggling with SUD to seek help and start living their lives again.”
While the brochure was Strein and Dee Padgett’s idea, Miller and the agency helped pay for the printing. Miller said the agency received a $20,000 grant last year to help with prevention, treatment, and anything that might involve substance abuse.
“We have several agencies and places that we give money to annually, but we always keep some back for new ideas and opportunities, particularly things that are awareness related,” she said.
The request for brochures has been so overwhelming that Miller had to place an order for 2,000 more brochures since they were almost out of the original 1,000 they ordered.
“That shows that it is a needed resource, that just hasn’t been there,” said Miller.
Brochures are available at United Way of the Coalfield either individually or in a bundle of 50. Brochures can also be ordered from the United Way website, www.unitedwayofthecoalfield.org.
For more information, call United Way at 270-821-3170.
