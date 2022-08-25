A Webster County deputy jailer is behind bars after an investigation suggests he solicited sexual favors from inmates.
According to a release from Kentucky State Police, 29-year-old Aaron Drewicz of Dawson Springs was taken into custody Friday. He was lodged in Hopkins County Jail on three counts each of video voyeurism, first-degree promoting contraband, and first-degree official misconduct. He was also charged with a count of second-degree sexual abuse of an individual within a detention facility. His bond was set at $10,000 cash.
The KSP stated the crimes were allegedly committed while Drewicz was on duty.
Webster County Jailer Greg Sauls stated the offenses first came to his attention Tuesday, Aug. 16. He said he interviewed inmates about the accusations, then called the KSP to conduct a full investigation.
The jailer said Drewicz had been a deputy between three and four months.
Sauls said it was standard procedure for the jail to call the state police in on investigations involving potential sexual misconduct by detention center employees.
These types of investigations fall under the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), which is a federal law signed by George W. Bush in 2003. The goal of PREA is to provide funding to help states train law enforcement to recognize signs of sexual abuse and investigate instances within state and local detention facilities.
Video voyeurism is a Class D felony that involves the use of still or video cameras to view full or partial nudity of an individual without his or her consent. First-degree promoting contraband is also a Class D felony, and is the introduction of any item or material not allowed to be in an inmate’s possession. First-degree official misconduct is a Class A misdemeanor and is charged when an government official or employee uses a position of authority to commit an act outside his or her official authorization.
Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class A felony. The Kentucky Revised Statute governing the definition of the offense has a specific section detailing the charge as it pertains to jail employees and inmates.
A Class A felony can carry a prison term of 20-50 years, while a Class D felony can result in one to five years in a state facility. A Class A misdemeanor can carry a 90-day to 12-month sentence in a county jail.
Drewicz pleaded not guilty in Webster District Court Tuesday. He was appointed a public defender and scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 30 at 12:30 p.m..
The investigation is ongoing by KSP Detective Mark Combs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.