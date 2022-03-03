The Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, Dr. Ryan Quarles, paid a visit to the Hopkins County Clerk’s office yesterday to promote the 2022 AG Tag Campaign.
Kentucky drivers who buy or renew a farm vehicle license plate (AG TAG) may make a voluntary donation of up to $10 to the AG Tag Fund. Donations to this fund are divided equally three ways, going towards the Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture for Youth Development and Promotional Programs. Half of the funds from the FFA and 4-H go back to the county where the tag is purchased, to support local programming, awards and scholarships.
Quarles spoke to Hopkins County Central High School FFA members and North Hopkins High School 4-H members yesterday during his visit. He shared that he too was a member of the FFA and 4-H and that the skills you learn in these programs set you up for your future and last a lifetime.
“We want to reinvest the money for the local programs. Half of the money raised in Hopkins County, stays in Hopkins County,” Quarles said. “If you know a farmer, ask the farm community to donate and help raise some more money.”
For more information on the AG Tag program or how to donate, please reach out to the Hopkins County Clerk’s office located at 24 Union Street in Madisonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.