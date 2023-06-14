The “Fabric of Love” equine from the Horses of Hope campaign sponsored by Independence Bank and LexArts and painted by Hopkins County high school students, is finally home.
On Tuesday morning, the City of Dawson Springs hosted a public unveiling of Fabric of Love at the Dawson Springs City Hall Annex.
Last year, Independence Bank funded three of the life-scale fiberglass horse statues from LexArts’ ”Commonwealth Compassion” initiative. All three of those horses were designed and painted by a LexArts and local high school students from on of the communities the horses would eventually call home.
Fabric of Love was one of the three horses and was ear-marked to raise funds for Dawson Springs to assist in rebuilding and restoration endeavors following the destruction of the Dec. 10, 2021 EF-4 tornado.
The horse was painted by Hopkins County students Camryn LaGrange and Katy Gilbert. LaGrange is the granddaughter of Donnie and Rhonda Mills of Dawson Springs, and is the daughter of Casey Mills LaGrange, a 1996 graduate of DSHS. LaGrange and Gilbert collaborated with artist Jerielle Hanlon on the design featuring a quilt-like pattern.
“The artists’ quilt-like design was inspired by Dawson Springs’ natural beauty, their own lives, and close causes and passions,” said Kent Mills, the Hopkins County Market President for Independence Bank, as he delivered the horse to “its permanent home.”
The Fabric of Love horse was presented for auction in Keeneland on Dec. 2, 2022.
“Independence Bank approached me back in the summer about the horse,” said Mary Beth Drennan, manager of the Casey’s location in Dawson Springs. “They wanted to see if Casey’s would be interested in bidding.”
With the city park in mind, Drennan worked her magic.
“I went to the home office on a business trip and asked them about it; one week later they contacted Independence Bank saying that they didn’t want to bid on it--they wanted to buy it,” she explained. “Casey’s purchased the horse for $50,000 as an initial help only.”
“My divisional president, Chris Stewart, had a contact at Pepsi—who owns Gatorade—and they reached out and matched our donation,” Drennan said. “So we never really bid on it, we just bought it.”
Dawson Springs City Clerk Amie Thomas read a prepared statement written by Mayor Jenny Sewell at the unveiling.
“I wish to convey to you how humbled and grateful our city is to have received this beautiful horse, which is a wonderful art piece. And additionally, to have received the funding which the artwork has provided for our city park, which was devastated in the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado,” Thomas read. “The artwork is beautiful and shall remain a reminder of your gracious, compassionate, and much-needed funding toward rebuilding our park and city.”
Those gathered at the ceremony viewed the “Returning Home: Horses of Hope Dawson Springs” video as presented by Mills. “This video was nominated for the 59th Emmy nominations, and the winner will be announced on July 29,” he said.
Tammy Workman, chairperson for the Dawson Springs City Park Board provided an update to those in attendance.
“So far, we’ve raised $200,000 for the park rebuild, and right at half of that came from Horses of Hope,” she said. “This will be enough to start phase one of the rebuild, which is the softball and t-ball fields.”
Workman referenced a song by Johnny Cash in her explanation of the park’s rebuilding efforts.
“We’re going to do it one piece at a time--it’s just going to take time,” she said. “The only thing we’re waiting on is for FEMA to release the park.”
The unveiling concluded with remarks by Dawson Springs Youth League (DSYL) President Jordan Dalton.
“There’s a saying that ‘You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone,’ ” he said. “We definitely know.”
DSYL 8u, 10u, and 12u teams have spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons at the neighboring City/County Park in Princeton, while pee wee and t-ball action is currently underway at Riverside Park. Riverside Park is also home to Dawson Springs High School Panther baseball, but due to the destruction of the Dawson Springs City Park, the DSHS softball team has played without a home field for the past two seasons.
“I can’t wait until the first pitch of the first game down here,” said Dalton. “Everybody with a different sense of relief knowing that we’re back home where we belong.”
The Fabric of Love horse is on display at the Dawson Springs City Hall Annex on Arcadia Ave. and can be viewed during regular hours of operation. Any interested parties wishing to donate to the Dawson Springs City Park rebuild can contact Workman by phone at (270)836-0463 or e-mail southernbellesandnotions@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.