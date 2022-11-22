In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Hopkins County Government Center, the Hopkins County Public Works and Sanitation departments and the City of Madisonville Public Works Department will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and on Friday, Nov. 25.
All Hopkins County Convenience Centers will also be closed those two days, but will resume their regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 26.
For Madisonville residents who normally have trash and recycling pickup on Thursday, those routes will run today. Friday’s trash and recycling will be picked up next Monday.
