This is the last week to register for the new Bingocize program at the Hopkins County YMCA, located in Madisonville, which starts January 13, 2022.
The program is aimed for men and women at least 60 years or older who do not currently participate in 150 minutes of physical active per week. Participants must not be neurological impaired, not wheelchair bound, must be able to walk 30 feet, have normal/corrected vision and no dementia. This is an active class where you will need to complete a series of simple physical and mental tests prior to the bingocize class.
According to Angela Carter, Director of Community Health for the YMCA, exercise has been shown to prevent disease, lower the risk of falls, and improve mental health and well-being. The Hopkins County YMCA has partnered with Dr. Jason Crandall from WKU to bring Bingocize to Hopkins County as a way to encourage those over 60 to begin a consistent exercise routine that they may have fallen out of.
“This is free and no Y membership is required to participate,” Carter said. “Participants will receive forty dollars for completing the twelve weeks and will be eligible for the one hundred dollar grand prize, plus other weekly prizes.”
The Bingocize program will meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. for twelve weeks. Participants will meet in the Intergen Room at the Y, for one hour. This program is a clinical trial being funded by the National Institutes of Health. The game will be played using a mobile application on tablets which are provided for you.
If you are interested in participating in this study, please contact Angela Carter, 207-821-9622 for more details.
