On a beautiful spring day, a crowd gathered at Madisonville Community College on Wednesday to celebrate cultures from across the globe MCC held its second annual International Cultural Celebration in the North Campus Quad.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said the college celebrates everybody, with this event serving as an extension of that.
“We want to be a place where people can come to grow, to learn and learn from one another,” she said. “Today is a celebration of those things.”
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton added that the celebration is an awesome opportunity for the community to celebrate cultures from all over the world.
“It is festivals like this that allow us to learn about and celebrate our differences,” he said. “I want to make sure that we can use this festival to promote the understanding of our cultures and continue the infinite possibilities here in Madisonville.”
This year’s theme was water. Kelley said they chose water because it is safe, clean, and pure.
“Water is important to us wherever we are in this world,” she said.
Many booths focused on different bodies of water or where water could be found in their countries.
Patricia Fouse, a mathematics teacher at MCC, showcased her home country of Panama and the Panama Canal. She would talk about how the canal came about and the history of the bridges that connect North and South America.
“We have had a lot of people stop by,” said Fouse. “Some people were telling me that while they knew about the Panama Canal, they didn’t know about the bridge.”
Nan Nance, from the Learning Center in Madisonville, decided to showcase architecture from her country of China.
“Last year, the Learning Center presented Chinese history. This year, we are presenting Chinese architecture,” she said.
Nance created a Chinese private garden complete with a lake, bridge, balcony, and man-made garden, as well as a China Town out of cardboard boxes. She said many people stopped by her booth asking questions about architecture.
“I am surprised that a lot of the young students are interested,” said Nance.
Fouse said this year’s celebration was great, especially since it was able to be held outside.
“I feel it is more energetic because it is outside, and we are so tired of being indoors,” she said. “It is good to know the cultures we have represented in our little town.”
Nance said this year’s celebration was bigger than last year’s, and she hopes the college continues to build and grow the celebration.
