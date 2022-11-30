The November meeting of the Dawson Springs Education was presided by Vice-Chair Tracy Stone in the absence of Chairperson Vicki Allen.
After serving on the Board for 12 years, Stone did not seek reelection in this month’s general election. Allen, Kent Dillingham, and Wes Ausenbaugh did, however, and will return to their seats on the Board. Write-in candidate Meredith Hyde was voted-in by constituents to replace Stone.
In his enrollment and attendance report, Director of Pupil Personnel Kent Workman stated that the district’s attendance rate for the month is at 87.51%.
“We’ve been wreaked pretty havocly [sic] with the flu,” he said. “A lot of students with the flu--several with stomach issues--so it’s been a pretty tough month for a lot of kids.”
The Kentucky Department of Education’s BIS/ISF Consultant in the Safe and Supportive Schools Branch, Division of Student Success, Office of Continuous Improvement and Support, Cristy Tomes, was on hand to present Dawson Springs Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward with a banner and sticker on Monday evening recognizing DSES with Bronze status in the implementation of Positive Behavior Intervention & Supports (PBIS) for the 2021-22 school session.
“I know that through last year--everything that your district went through--for them to receive recognition and continue this was quite an effort and I appreciate that,” said Tomes.
Superintendent Leonard Whalen recognized DSES Secretary Jamie Thorp and Mary Beth Coy, the secretary of Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School for “exemplary marks in our audit.” The pair was nominated for the recognition by the district’s Director of Finance, Amanda Almon. Later in the meeting, Duguid, Gentry, and Associates P.S.C. announced “an unmodified opinion--that’s a clean opinion” of the 2021-22 financial audit the firm conducted of the district.
Whalen, as past president of the local Dawson Springs Rotary Club, presented Laura Lucas, a teacher in the elementary school, with the Rotary’s Employee of the Month Award.
In his report, Jr./Sr. High School Principal Todd Marshall announced some upcoming events that include: Beta Club induction today (Dec. 1) at 5 p.m. in the multi-purpose room; basketball Homecoming on Sat. Dec. 3; and a band concert on Sun. Dec. 11.
