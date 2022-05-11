Two suspects arrested in a Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit bust last week face further charges as the investigation into both men and La Villita Mexican Grill in Hanson continues.
Christian Alatorre, 29 of Hanson, owner of La Villita Mexican Grill, was initially charged with careless driving, no operator’s license, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Tuesday MPD issued additional charged of identity theft and criminal possession of a forged instrument after they say Mexican identification that he provided to police came back as false, and the social security number he provided them belonged to someone else.
The second individual, Omar Alatorre, 31 of Oak Grove, was also charged with charged with careless driving, no operator’s license, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s department has since issued additional charges of trafficking in cocaine and giving false identification information.
Law enforcement say that both men are illegal immigrants and have been placed on ICE detainers.
The unit then executed a warrant on La Villita Mexican Grill last week. Police say inside the restaurant they discovered several baggies containing what they believe to be marijuana.
The investigation continues and authorities have said that they expect further arrests to follow.
