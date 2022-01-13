On Monday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and city officials of Dawson Springs and Hopkins County came together to launch an emergency contractor registration program to provide aid in rebuilding all areas affected by the December tornadoes and natural disasters.
The program will register contractors who are looking to help Kentucky residents who were affected by the recent storms and tornadoes. This program will prevent the “fly-by-night” contractors who often enter areas that experience natural disasters in attempt to take advantage of people while they are most vulnerable.
The program will require contractors to register before conducting any business. Registered contractors will be issued special placards, which must be displayed on the job sites and in their contractor vehicles. Contractors who are already registered in Dawson Springs and in Hopkins County can stop by the office to complete registration with Attorney General staff and receive their placard. Contractors who are not registered with the city and county will need to complete all registration requirements prior to receiving their placard.
This program will also provide scam and fraud prevention information to all Kentuckians affected by the storms and tornadoes. Pamphlets with scam prevention tips developed by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division and Home Builders Association of Kentucky will be available at the Madisonville.
“We are going to see Dawson Springs and Hopkins County rebuild, and we are going to do everything we can to make sure it’s done well, done right, and better than ever,” said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley.
Representatives from the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection will be on site in Madisonville to assist with registering all contractors. The office is located at 56 North Main Street, and will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday — Friday.
For more information on how to avoid common natural disaster scams please visit, ag.ky.gov/ naturaldisasterscams. Consumers should be aware of these scams and report them to the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection right away.
For any additional information or questions please call the office directly, 502-871-2424.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.