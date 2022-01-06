Chase Leroy Rivers, was the first baby born in 2022 and was delivered at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville by Dr. Thomas Neely. Chase is the son of Tanya Ferguson and Jimario Rivers of Hopkinsville. Chase was born at 9:16 p.m. on Jan. 2. He weights 5 pounds, 13 ounces and is 19 inches long. His older siblings Ilena, Christopher, Charles, and Maloni can’t wait for him to come home.