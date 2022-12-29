During last week’s bout of extreme cold, many Kentucky Utility customers around the state found themselves in the dark as LG&E and KU performed largely unannounced service interruptions that lasted in some cases more than half an hour. Those outages have raised questions from some state legislators, and will most likely result in executives from those companies having to answer some questions in the new year.
“I can assure you that my committee will make them explain what happened,” State Representative Jim Gooch, longtime chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, said on Wednesday. “What was the problem? Where was the problem? Why did this happen? Did the decision a few years ago to shutdown base load coal fire power plants play into what happened over the weekend?”
In a joint press release on Friday night, KU and LG&E stated, “Some of the coldest temperatures on record hitting the region are creating strains on the regional electric grid. As a result, Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company customers are experiencing outages.”
In response to those outages, the power providers began scheduling planned 30-minute outages across the state on the coldest night of the year, hoping to minimize the amount of time that customers would be without power.
“Its good that they had the ability to do that and keep the grid going, but we’ve never seen blackouts or brown outs in Kentucky before,” said Gooch. “While this was a major storm, and yes it was very cold, it only lasted a few days. In the past we’ve had temperatures this cold last for 30 days or longer without being at risk of losing power.”
At one point, according to Governor Andy Beshear, as many as 41,000 homes in Kentucky were without power.
Although LG&E and KU were largely able to prevent a major blackout during the winter storm, many see the parallels between what happened in Kentucky over the weekend and the Feb. 2021 power outages in Texas that left around 250 people dead after the Texas power grid nearly failed.
Although not as deadly, the Lone Star state faced a very similar issue over the weekend, almost two years after the 2021 failure. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) declared a state of emergency in Texas on Friday “due to a shortage of electric energy, a shortage of facilities for the generation of electric energy, and other causes.”
In recent years, Texas, which maintains its own power grid, moved the majority of its electric generation from coal to gas and renewable sources. Kentucky is slowly moving in that same direction.
“When I was first elected to the legislature in 1995, Kentucky was getting about 93% of its electricity from coal,” said Gooch. “Now we’re down to about 68%.”
The DOE’s emergency declaration in Texas over the weekend allowed power plants to ramp up the burning of fossil fuel, a moved that likely avoided disaster. In Kentucky, like Texas, the existence of those coal burning plants is in jeopardy. While many have already been not only closed but demolished, like the TVA paradise plant in Muhlenberg County, the ones still in operation are nearing the end of life.
“Those base load power generation coal plants are designed to run 24/7 at 70 to 80% capacity,” said Gooch. “Today, utility providers like KU are always going to purchase clean, renewable energy first. That means those coal plants are just sitting there doing nothing. They don’t have the income coming in to maintain and operate their plants. And once you shut them down, you can’t bring them back.”
Just two weeks ago KU and LG&E announced plans to retire a third of its generation capacity by 2028, replacing existing coal fired plants with a mixture of natural gas and solar.
Gooch said that the danger is, while wind and solar are cleaner and often cheaper than burning coal, they are far less reliable. A solar plant can generate a lot of electricity on a bright, sunny day, but on a snowy night where the wind-chill is -25, that solar plant is useless. The power it generated during the day is gone, as there is no way to store it for more than a few hours, even with the battery storage facility KU and LG&E plan to build.
“Reliability and resilience are two words that need to be at the forefront of the discussion,” Gooch said. “Reliability is the ability to generate and disperse electricity where and when it is needed. Resilience is the ability to maintain reliability, even during a polar vortex or a very hot, humid summer day.”
He said that during a conference call with officials from the Tennessee Valley Authority on Christmas Eve, he learned that one of the big problems that occurred on Friday originated with the TVA, which sells power to KU and LG&E. Although not fully explained, he said it seemed that some of the generation the TVA had been counting on during the winter storm “had some problevms.” That resulted in a major shortage to the power grid, prompting TVA to ask KU and LG&E to take the steps they took.
While the move to brown outs avoided what could have been a disaster, Gooch said that it left him with a lot of questions about the current state of power generation in the Bluegrass State.
He said that the House Committee on Natural Resources and Energy will be addressing the issue with all of the state’s utility providers sometime in 2023.
