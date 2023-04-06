Greater Lighthouse Church will have its Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 11 a.m. this Saturday.
Pastor Robbie Knox said they would have several Easter Egg Hunts for different age groups.
“It will be staggered, so when we say it begins at 11 a.m., one age group may not be until the very last,” he said. “The last egg hunt will be at 1 p.m.”
The church decided to stagger the egg hunts to give parents with more than one child in different age categories the opportunity to see them both hunt.
“What we decided was we would split this up a bit that way families don’t have to race across the parking lot,” said Knox.
The age categories are 0-2, 3-4, 5-8, and 9-11, and they will have an adaptive egg hunt for the children with special needs.
Knox said they had the adaptive egg hunt in the church gym last year, but this year they have decided to bring the kids out to the parking lot to hunt eggs.
“So they can feel part of everybody else,” he said.
While families and kids are waiting to start their egg hunt, there will be games to play. Knox said there will be about 12 carnival games set up, like bowling, wack-a-mole, corn hole, egg toss, and hole-in-one.
“It looks like it is going to be a lot of great cool things going on,” he said.
There will be giveaways at 12:45 p.m., and families will need to be present to win. He said the prizes would be gift cards. There will also be prize eggs for the kids to find in each age group.
Food trucks will be set up to offer food, and there will be tables and chairs for people to sit at and enjoy the day.
Knox said when families show up, they will go to the registration table to sign their kids up for the right age category. They will also fill out an entry form for the giveaway.
“We will give them a map of what is going on, so they will know where to go as far as carnival games, where the food trucks are located, where you can sit down and eat, and the age categories,” he said.
The church is expecting it to be a fun day, and everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the food trucks and games, even if they can’t hunt for eggs.
The Greater Lighthouse Church is located at 2860 N. Main Street in Madisonville.
