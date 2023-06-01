The Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation and the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce have launched The Hopkins County Discount Card.
The card aims to promote and support 20 women-owned chamber members in Hopkins County by offering exclusive discounts and encouraging the community to shop locally.
Melanie Tapp, the business relationship director for MHCEDC, said the Women Owned Business Discount Cards serve as a testament to our commitment to fostering a thriving local economy that embraces diversity and empowers women entrepreneurs.
“After hosting the Party with a Purpose event in February, we knew that we wanted to expand the ways that we support and grow female entrepreneurs in Hopkins County,” she said.
The Woman-Owned Business Discount Cards offer a range of discounts and special offers, with a value exceeding $100 per card. Cardholders will have access to exclusive deals on products, services, and experiences, representing a win-win opportunity for both customers and the businesses they support.
The participating businesses include A&K Greenhouses, A+M Monogram, All Occasions Formals, Blades Salon & Day Spa, Buds & Bows Flowers and Gifts, Cute as a Button Boutique, Chisel ‘n Stitch, Dairy Queen, Dempsey Street Baking Co., Evolved Nutrition, Falcon Creek Boutique, The Gift Horse, MadCity Drinks & Treats, MadCity Wicks & Wine, Maggie’s Cake & Cupcakes, The Mark of Distinction, Oak Tree Therapeutics, Poppy & Clover, Rosie Mill Boutique, and Scores Pizza.
Shopping at small, women-owned businesses are important because it provides an opportunity to celebrate and empower women entrepreneurs who have worked tirelessly to establish their businesses.
Chamber President Lisa Miller said the chamber works with and supports women entrepreneurs to help grow their businesses.
“We want to celebrate and empower these women, and this exciting new project is one of the ways we believe we can do it,” she said. “It is our desire to have more women open businesses in Hopkins County.”
Ruthann Padgett, the vice president of Operations for MHCEDC, said shopping locally with women-owned businesses bolsters the economic vitality of Hopkins County.
“When consumers choose to support these enterprises, more resources stay within the community, enabling these businesses to reinvest in their operations, create jobs, and contribute to the overall prosperity of the region,” she said. “By shopping with these businesses, community members play a vital role in building a sustainable and thriving local economy.”
Cards can be purchased for $10 at the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce at 15 E Center Street in Madisonville during normal business hours. Various pop-ups will be held at local businesses throughout the summer.
All residents and visitors are encouraged to embrace this initiative and take advantage of the Woman-Owned Business Discount Cards.
