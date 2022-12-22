The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Clifton Mardale Davis, was charged, December 20, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree.
Darren N. Morgan, was charged, December 20, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Gregory A. Stewart, was charged, December 20, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree, child abuse.
Richard A. Geary, was charged, December 20, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
James Brian Scott, was charged, December 20, 202, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Johnathan L. Sampson, was charged, December 20, 2022, for failure to improper signal, operating on s suspended or revoked license and failure to produce insurance card.
Dustin A. Sexton, was charged, December 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
