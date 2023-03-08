A pretrial conference for the upcoming murder trial of Dennis Stone Jr. was canceled on Wednesday in Hopkins County Circuit Court, marking another delay in a case that has been going on since August of 2020.
Stone stands accused of the Aug. 14, 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriendNichole Merrell, 30 of Madisonville, at the Ideal Market in Earlington. A toddler was also shot during the incident but later recovered.
The day following the shooting, Stone turned himself in to Nashville Metro Police and was later extradited back to Hopkins County where he was officially charged with murder, assault and 12 counts of wanton endangerment.
The jury trial was originally scheduled for February 2022, but was moved to January 2023. During jury selection for that trial earlier this year, the Commonwealth and defense counsel made a joint motion for a mistrial due to a “procedural error.”
The trial process was set to resume on Wednesday with the pretrial conference. That conference has now been rescheduled for April 25, 2023.
